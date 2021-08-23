Cash windfall on the way for 124 towns and villages

There's a cash windfall coming to 124 towns and villages across the country.

The Rural and Community Development Minister's announced they're getting 7 million euro to upgrade their shopfronts and streetscapes.

Milford, Castlefinn, Falcarragh, Laghey and Burnfoot have been included in the initiative.

Minister Heather Humphreys says this investment is designed to make rural towns and villages more colourful, vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

Property owners will be given funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

The types of projects to be supported include collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours, commissioning of murals in towns and villages, provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes and illumination and lighting of architectural features

Minister Humphreys is encouraging businesses in any of the towns and villages selected to contact their local authority for information on how to apply.