There are calls for Donegal County Council to expand their waste facilities across the county.

It comes following a number of fly tipping incidents in West Donegal over the weekend.

Rubbish was found dumped at the side of the road in Meenlaragh and Gortahork.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Macgiolla Easbuig believes additional recycling centres need to be delivered in a bid to curb illegal dumping in Donegal: