1,592 new ROI Covid-19 cases, Donegal incidence still over 1,000 per 100k

1,592 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

318 people are currently in hospitals being treated for the virus here, with 60 of those patients in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said this evening that the median age of those in ICU was 55 years old - meaning that 50% of those admitted to ICU with the virus are aged under 55.

Meanwhile County Donegal maintains one of the three highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest HSE data. Donegal's 14-day incidence rate currently stands at 1,080.5 cases per 100,000 of the population.

That's still twice the national average, which currently stands at 517.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Counties Cavan and Monaghan are the only two counties with higher incidence rates than Donegal in the Republic - Monaghan currently maintains the highest rate in the state at 1,330.9 cases per 100,000.

There were a total of 1,720 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal in the 14-day period up to midnight on Thursday, the latest HSE data available.

The full table detailing the latest available 7-day and 14-day incidence rates of each county in the Republic of Ireland is below: