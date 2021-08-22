Walk-in vaccination centre at LYIT open again today for Pfizer doses

The walk-in vaccination centre at the LYIT in Letterkenny is open once again today.

The walk-in centre is open from 1:30pm to 4pm today, Sunday, for anyone over the age of 16 who is looking to get either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The HSE say if you have not registered online for a vaccine already, you need to bring along your PPS number, and provide your Eircode, mobile phone number, email address, as well as a form of photo ID that has your date of birth - this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card or a school/student ID.

If you are attending for your second dose of Pfizer, it must be 21 days after your first dose was administered, and you have to bring along your card with your record of vaccination - if you do not have it, the HSE says the GP or pharmacy where you received your first dose will be able to provide it for you.