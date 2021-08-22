ROI Covid-19 hospitalisations now at highest level in 5 months

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is now at its highest level in almost five months in the Republic of Ireland.

314 people were receiving hospital treatment as of 8 o'clock this morning - the highest since the 29th of March. Of that figure, 54 patients are now in intensive care units.

The latest HSE figures meanwhile still Donegal as one of three counties in the Republic of Ireland with a Covid-19 incidence rate above 1,000. The latest HSE figures up to midnight on Wednesday show that Donegal's 14-day incidence of the virus is now 1,044.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Only County Monaghan has a higher rate, at 1,321.1 per 100,000.

Infectious Disease Consultant, Eoghan de Barra, says the majority of those in hospital with Covid-19 haven't been vaccinated: