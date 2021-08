There were wins for Finn Harps and Derry City over the weekend in the Premier Division.

Finn Harps recorded a 3-1 win at home to St Pat's win striker Tunde Olowabi netting a hattrick in the game.

Derry City got their fifth win in as many games against Sligo Rovers on Saturday, winning 2-1 with Joe Thomson and Donegal's Ronan Boyce getting the goals.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...