Noah’s Bed Push arrives in Letterkenny this evening

The team behind Noah's Bed Push is entering the final stretch today, as they complete the last leg of their 4-day journey from Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin, all the way to Letterkenny University Hospital in support of young Noah Gooch.

The final leg of the journey began earlier today from Newtownstewart, with the Bed Push still on track to make it to Letterkenny at approximately 6:30pm this evening.

They have currently raised just over €80,000 to be shared amongst nine charities: Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, Crumlin Children’s Health foundation, Blood Bike North West, the BUMBLEance children's ambulance service, Donegal Down Syndrome, Hand in Hand, Letterkenny University Hospital Children's Ward, Children Disability Network Team, Donegal North and Ronald Mc Donald.

You can still donate to the GoFundMe campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/noahs-bed-push

And you can follow the progress of the bed live via this tracker: http://live.primaltracking.com/noahsbedpush/