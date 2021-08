A Donegal GP says it's vital people in Northern Ireland avail of the region's major vaccination drive this weekend.

People will be able to get their their first dose at a number of regional mass vaccination centres across the North today.

It's after 1,612 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland yesterday, along with with four more deaths.

Dr Denis McCauley says that the vaccination drive is vital in the North given the current state of the virus there...