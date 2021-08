Derry City made it five wins from five in the league after they beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 at The Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

Joe Thomson fired the Candystripes ahead on 11 minutes before Johnny Kenny pulled Sligo level three minutes before the break.

Donegal's Ronan Boyce then netted the winner for Derry with just two minutes left in the game.

Eoin Toal told Kevin McLaughlin, he's glad to get the three points...