For the first time in 20 months there will be a rally in Donegal with the Donegal Harvest Rally set to take place on October 3.

The last rally in the county was the Ministages which was held in Termon at the end of January 2020.

In a statement made on social media by the Donegal Harvest Rally, they said:

"Sunday the 3rd of October will see the crews tackle 2 stages repeated 3 times. Approximately 90kms stage mileage and very short road sections."