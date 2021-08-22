Donegal driver arrested after high-risk cocaine drive

Gardaí from the Buncrana Roads Policing unit say that they have observed a number of driving-related offenses over the weekend - including a driver they found tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

Buncrana Gardaí say that they pulled over a driver they observed driving in a suspicious manner. The driver then subsequently failed a roadside oral fluid test, which detected the presence of cocaine. The driver was then arrested by Gardaí at the scene.

Gardaí wish to remind the public to never ever drink or take drugs before getting behind the wheel of any vehicle.

The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit also say they detected four drivers using mobile phones while driving yesterday - three of those drivers detected were driving commercial vehicles, one including the driver of an articulated lorry. Buncrana Gardaí say that the drivers were using their phones during a period of heavy rain with dangerous road conditions, and once again warned the public to never use their phones as they drive.