Donegal Ladies campaign ended in disappointment on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 3-12 to 3-11 by Armagh in Omagh.

Early in the game Donegal trailed by nine but goals from Niamh McLaughlin, Katy Herron and Geraldine McLaughlin got Maxi Curran's side back level but they couldn't quite hit the front and were beaten by the finest of margins.

Donegal boss Maxi Curran told Oisin Kelly his side just fell short at the end...