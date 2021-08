Finn Harps have moved up to seventh in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after they beat St Pat's 3-1 at Finn Park.

Tunde Owolabi opened the scoring on 12 minutes for Harps before Chris Forrester pulled Pat's level from the penalty spot.

Owolabi then netted his and Harps second on 42 minutes before he completed his hattrick just eight minutes into the second half to give Ollie Horgan's side a big three points.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after the game.