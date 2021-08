Tunde Owolabi was the hattrick hero for Finn Harps on Friday evening at Finn Park as they beat St Pat's 3-1.

Owolabi opened the scoring for Harps just 12 minutes in before Pat's leveled through a Chris Forrester penalty.

The striker then netted his second on 30 minutes later before completing his hattrick on 53 minutes.

Tunde Owolabi told Diarmaid Doherty after the game that it's a night he'll remember for a long time.