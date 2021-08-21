Walk-in vaccination centre open in Letterkenny this weekend

Walk-in vaccination centres are being rolled out across the country this weekend - including one at the LYIT vaccination centre.

The Letterkenny vaccination centre will be open today, Saturday from 1:30pm to 4pm for anyone over 16 seeking their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, and then tomorrow Sunday from 1:30pm to 4pm for anyone looking for either a first or second dose of Pfizer.

You can find out the latest on which walk-in vaccination centres are open this weekend, and what vaccine doses they'll be offering on the HSE website here: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/

Damian McCallion is the HSE's national lead for the vaccination rollout - he says it's important to check online to make sure you pick the right clinic: