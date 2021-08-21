Ton-Up for Donegal’s Karen Guthrie, Katy Herron, Geraldine McLaughlin & Niamh Hegarty

Four of the Donegal senior ladies team will be making more than 100 appearances in the county colours on Saturday afternoon as they line out for the Ulster Final against Armagh.

Glenfin duo Karen Guthrie and Katy Heron alongside Termon's Geraldine McLaughlin and Moville's Niamh Hegarty, together have clocked more than 400 appearances between them for Donegal.

Donegal LGFA will have an appreciation award for the ladies after the game.

You can see the ladies Roll of Honours below:

Karen Guthrie

All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010

National League Division 2 2010, 2016

Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Niamh Hegarty

All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010

National League Division 2 2010, 2016

Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Katy Herron

All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010

National League Division 2 2016

Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Geraldine Mc Laughlin

All Ireland Intermediate Final 2010

National League Division 2 2010, 2016

Ulster Ladies Senior Championship 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019