A status yellow weather warning for rain and thunderstorms is in place for County Donegal today, beginning at 12 noon.

The Met Eireann warning also extends to counties Cavan and Monaghan, as well as the entirety of Leinster.

The weather warning is in place until at least 8 o'clock tonight.

Meanwhile the Met Office has issued a status yellow warning for rain across all of Northern Ireland that is valid from midday until midnight today, Saturday.