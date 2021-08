At the end of Round Two of the Irish Legends hosted by Paul McGinley at the Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, Philip Price leads by three shots on -13.

Thomas Bjorn and Paul Lawrie sit tied in third on nine under.

Leader Price spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after his second round…

Thomas Bjorn told Denis Kirwin he was happy with his round…

Former Open champion Paul Lawrie also gave his thoughts to Denis Kirwan…