Donegal Ladies were beaten 3-12 to 3-11 by Armagh in the Ulster Final at Healy Park in Omagh.

Donegal trailed by nine early in the game but goals from Niamh McLaughlin and Katy Herron helped close the gap to five.

Geraldine McLaughlin was top scorer for Donegal and netted a goal to add to her 10 points but it wasn't enough as Maxi Curran's side lost out by the narrowest of Margins.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O'Donnell report for Highland Radio Sport...