Covid 19 cases causes extensions to All County League

The Donegal CCC have confirmed that there has been some extensions to the All County League due to an outbreak of Covid 19 in some clubs.

In a statement the CCC said:

"There have been a number of clubs across the county which have asked for postponements of games this weekend because of incidences of Covid in their club.

The CCC met last night to consider all of these cases and the implications of postponements for the completion of the league stages of Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 in advance of the Michael Murphy Sport and Leisure Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships.

In most, but not all cases, the CCC have been able to grant postponements. However, as the last rounds of games are here this has had knock-on effects for other games."