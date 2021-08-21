Boyce nets winner as Derry City inflict another defeat on Sligo Rovers

Derry City earned their fifth win in as many games as they beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 at the Showgrounds.

Joe Thomson gave Derry the lead on 11 minutes with a wonder strike after the ball was laid off to him by Danny Lafferty from a free kick.

Johnny Kenny then pulled Sligo level three minutes before the break.

The game looked set to finish level before Ronan Boyce got onto the end of a loose clearance and volleyed in the winner for the Candystripes.

The win moves Derry just a point behind third placed Sligo.