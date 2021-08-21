Ballybofey-Stranorlar to Donegal Town Recreational Corridor proposed

Plans are afoot to create a recreational corridor between the twin towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar, and Donegal Town.

The Ballybofey-Stranorlar to Donegal Town Recreational Group say a public consultation will take place regarding the proposed recreational corridor between the two areas, starting next week with two public information events.

The first information event will take place next Friday the 27th in Ballybofey at midday, with another meeting in The Diamond in Donegal Town on Saturday the 28th, also at midday.

It is currently unknown exactly what activities would be in the corridor area, but some potential plans could include scenic road tours, trail walks or river-rafting.

The Recreational Corridor Group say that they are comprised of a number of local organisations, businesses and individuals, and that the aim for a recreational corridor would to be create a major tourism attraction in the North-West.