45 cases of new “Delta plus” strain of Covid-19 reported in Ireland

45 cases of the more transmisible Delta-plus variant of Covid-19 have been identified in Ireland.

The figure was revealed in the latest update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, in its update on variants of concern.

The strain, which's worrying health authorities, is an offshoot of the already highly-infectious mutation which is dominant here.

Yesterday the country recorded more than 2,000 daily covid infections for the second time in a week, bringing the total weekly figure to roughly 10,000.

UCC virus expert, Professor Liam Fanning, says the high number of cases are problematic: