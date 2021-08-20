Water issue repair work confirmed at roundabout in Letterkenny

Irish Water has committed to carry out repair works at the roundabout at the Old Dunnes/ Station House Hotel junction in Letterkenny.

For the past number of weeks, a large amount of water has been rising to the surface at the roundabout.

Works are expected to start on Wednesday and will be carried out overnight to limit disruption to traffic and businesses.

Local Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly who has been lisaing with Donegal County Council and Irish Water, says the businesses in the area have suffered enough: