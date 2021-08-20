Irish Legends Rd 1 Reaction – Philip Price, Paul Lawrie & Ian Woosnam

At the end of Round One of the Irish Legends hosted by Paul McGinley at the Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, Philip Price and Paul Streeter lead by two shots on -6 after opening rounds of 65.

2018 Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn is in a group of four on -4.

Leader Price told Denis Kirwan he was pleased with his opening round...

1999 Open winner Paul Lawrie is five shots of the pace at -1. The Scot told Oisin Kelly he wasn't happy with his round but feels he can still be in contention...

Masters champions in 1991 Ian Woosnam went round the Old Tom Morris course in 73 (+2). The Welsh man says the front nine didn't go for him today...