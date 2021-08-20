Irish Legends Rd 1 Celebrity Reaction: Daniel O’Donnell & David Humphreys

The second competition at the Irish Legends at Rosapenna is the Amateur/Celebrity contest.

Playing stableford format, Welshman Mike Jones scored 35pts to lead ahead of Saturday's second round.

Former Ulster and Ireland Rugby legend David Humphreys is in tie for 4th on 31pts.

David spoke with Oisin Kelly after his round...

Donegal's very own Daniel O'Donnell carded a very respectable 27pts.

Daniel seemed to be enjoy his experience at Rosapenna when he joined the Highland team in the Outside Broadcast Unit...