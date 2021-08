A South Donegal Deputy says it's an insult to the live events sector that Croke Park can be half full this weekend but live gigs still can't happen.

Marc MacSharry is one of a number of members of the Government to criticise the pace of reopening.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said clarity will be provided for the sector on August 31st.

But his Fianna Fáil colleague Marc MacSharry believes the current rules make little sense: