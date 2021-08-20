Gardaí again warn of Covid testing and vaccine text scams

Gardaí are once again warning the public of a scam where criminals pretend to be from the HSE, asking a victim to fill out a form with their personal info on it, including their PPS number and banking information, in order to book a fake Covid-19 test or vaccine appointment.

The target of the scam receives a text from a source pretending to be from the HSE, with a link to provide details that Gardaí say can look very familiar to an actual HSE web address.

An Garda Síochana and the HSE say that no one from the HSE will ever look for banking information if you are seeking a Covid-19 test or vaccine, as both services are and will remain to be free.

Gardaí say that if you believe you have fallen victim to a similar scam in the past, to contact them at any Garda station.

Official Gardaí advice relating to scams is as follows:

- Never click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information.

- Do not use reply or call the number supplied by these texts.

- Never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers

- The HSE will never text you seeking payment for Covid-19 tests or vaccines

- If you have responded to such a text or paid the scammers, contact your bank immediately for a recall.

- It is also important to report the matter to your local Garda Station.