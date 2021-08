A former British soldier is set to stand trial over the killing of Aidan McAnespie in Tyrone in 1988.

It's after a judge rejected his application for 'no case to answer'.

51 year old David Holden was stationed in Northern Ireland at the time of the shooting.

Mr McAnespie was shot dead close to a checkpoint near Aughnacloy as he walked to a GAA match.

The Phoenix Law firm, which represents the victim, says the trial will likely be heard before Christmas.