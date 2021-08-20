Donegal ambulance service comes under even more pressure

Pressure continues to mount on Donegal's ambulance service.

It's emerged that no ambulance was available in Donegal to respond to a crash involving multiple casualties this week with ambulance crews having to travel instead from Sligo and Leitrim.

Yesterday, it was highlighted on Highland Radio that due to no ambulance being available, a garda patrol car was used to respond to an emergency call out earlier this week and transfer the patient to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Meanwhile, Donegal ambulance personnel have been requested to assist the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service this weekend.

A text has been circulated to staff in Donegal stating that they are required to assist the ambulance service in the North.

The NIAS yesterday also issued an appeal to ambulance clinicians to make themselves available for extra shifts as they say the service remains at a level of extreme pressure.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says while he believes services either side of the border should work together, right now Donegal is facing a crisis of its own: