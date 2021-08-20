2,098 new ROI Covid-19 cases this evening

2,098 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced in the Republic of Ireland this evening, the second time in a week cases have exceeded 2,000 on a single day.

Today's figure is the highest since January 22nd.

251 people are now in hospitals with the virus in the Republic, with 52 of those in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this evening: "For the second time in a week, we are reporting over 2,000 cases. We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021. This is a concerning indication of the level of COVID-19 circulating in our communities"

Donegal is now one of three counties in the Republic of Ireland with a Covid-19 incidence rate above 1,000. The latest HSE figures up to midnight on Wednesday show that Donegal's 14-day incidence of the virus is now 1,044.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Only County Monaghan has a higher rate, at 1,321.1 per 100,000.

In the last 14 days, there have been a total of 1,663 cases of Covid-19 in County Donegal.