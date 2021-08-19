Watch: Maxi Curran feels Donegal are fortunate to have an Ulster Final

The Donegal Senior Ladies will look to end their season with silverware this Saturday when they take on Armagh in the Ulster Final at Healy Park in Omagh.

Both sides go into the game having lost at the quarter final stage in the All Ireland series.

Donegal are unbeaten in Ulster since 2017 having won three in a row provincial titles but due to Covid they were not part of the Ulster Championship last year.

They have the upper hand on the Orchard ladies, having beaten them in their last three championship meetings.

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran feels Saturday’s clash has the makings of a great game and one he wants to be on the right side of the result…

Join Oisin Kelly and Maureen O'Donnell for LIVE match commentary on air after the 2pm news and online at highlandradio.com in association with

