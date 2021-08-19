Second doses of Covid vaccines available at LYIT walk-in clinic this weekend

Walk-in vaccination clinics will be held in Letterkenny this weekend.

Anyone over the age of 16 can receive a first or second dose at the vaccination clinic at Letterkenny Institute of Technology this weekend.

Also, people who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may also attend provided the interval between doses has been reached.

Seconded doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available at LYIT on Saturday between 1:30pm and 4pm for anyone who received their first dose before July 23rd. Saturday will be a second dose only clinic.

Meanwhile, on Sunday first and second doses of the pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Anyone receiving their second dose must have received their first dose of the pfizer vaccine before August 2nd.

Paul Hooton, Saolta Executive Lead for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “We are once again running vaccination clinics this weekend throughout the West and North West to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“For the first time we are holding walk-in clinics for people who require a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. These clinics are for those aged 16 and over only.

“If you are coming for your first dose vaccine, you don't have to register online beforehand but registering may speed up your time spent in the vaccination centre.”