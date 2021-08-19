People in Donegal are being urged to 'Think Before You Flush.'

This comes as a survey reveals almost one million Irish adults admit to regularly flushing wet wipes and other sanitary items down the toilet.

In a bid to safeguard the environment, Clean Coasts and Irish Water are urging people to only flush toilet paper down the toilet to reduce the number of sewer blockages, the risk of flooding and the risk of pollution in the environment harming wildlife such as fish and birds and associated habitats.

Irish Water say they are still having to remove thousands of sewer blockages from their network every month and a small change in our flushing behaviour can make a big difference.

Find out more about the 'Think Before You Flush' campaign please visit http://thinkbeforeyouflush.org and for tips and information on how to avoid blocked drains please visit www.water.ie/ thinkbeforeyouflush