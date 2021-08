Three paddle boarders have been rescued from the water off Rathmullan.

Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked just before 3:30pm this afternoon by the Irish Coast Guard after the Lifeguard on duty at Rathmullan beach became concerned for the paddle boarders' safety.

The group were taken to the safety of Rathmullan beach and the RNLI say the paddle boarders were cold but otherwise in good health.

The rescue service are reminding people to wear the correct buoyancy equipment when out on the water.