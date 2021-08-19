NI hospitality restrictions should match Republic – Donegal hotelier

A Donegal hotelier says Northern Ireland's Covid restrictions should change to match the Republic's.

Several rules for hospitality, such as the need to present a vaccine passport and closing times, are less restrictive in the North.

But there are concerns about the rising number of Covid cases in Northern Ireland.

Paul Diver is chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, as well as the GM of the Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh - he says the two jurisdictions should be aligned to promote tourism, with tighter measures introduced in the North...