Men to appear at Derry Court today over Buncrana Road incident

Five males, arrested by police following an incident in the Buncrana Road area of Derry on Tuesday afternoon have been charged to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today.

A sixth, 28 year old man, is currently being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

The youngest male aged 14 has been charged with a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

And a 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and grievous bodily harm with intent.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.