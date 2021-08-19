Drug driver caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí

The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit say that they arrested a drug driver, who was also speeding yesterday morning.

Gardaí say the motorist was detected travelling at 72 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone.

The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit then say that the driver subsequently tested positive for cannabis, and that he was arrested - with court proceedings to follow for the alleged offenses.

Gardaí are once again warning the public to slow down, and to never take control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.