Calls for Glenties museum to be saved by County Council

St. Connell's Museum and Heritage Centre in Glenties is at risk of closure due to the effects Covid has had, as debt continues to rise against the museum.

The museum and heritage centre that has been a part of the town for decades continues to face difficulty with the added restrictions for tourists entering the building.

This has lead to the centre urging Donegal County Council to take over the centre to ensure it will be a part of Glenties.

Speaking on today's Nine til' Noon show, Aidan Campbell, Secretary at St. Connell's Museum and Heritage Centre and Glenties Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig both say that it's vital for the Council to take over the museum: