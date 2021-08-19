Buncrana centre still reporting 30 percent Covid positivity rate

The HSE have once again extended the opening period for the pop-up Covid-19 testing centre in Buncrana until the 29th of August.

They say that the decision is being influenced by the fact that for the second week in a row, the centre is presenting a positivity rate of 30 percent or more.

The testing centre is located behind Cockhill Health Centre in Buncrana, and is open for either appointment bookings or walk-in testing from 11am to 7pm daily, for anyone in the Inishowen area that has symptoms, or is concerned they may have contracted the virus.

Mandy Doyle the HSE's General Manager of the Donegal Primary Care Division said:

"The Buncrana Testing Centre continues to have a positivity rate of over 30% and encourages anyone who is concerned that they come forward for testing by either booking an appointment through the Online Referral Portal or attending the Buncrana Testing Centre as a Walk In".