Bishop McGuckian: We have responsibility to “our brothers and sisters” in Afghanistan crisis

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian has called for further humanitarian supports to be put in place to aid those affected by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Bishop McGuckian also serves as Chair of the Council for Justice and Peace of the Irish Catholic Bishops Conference, and he says that we in the west have a responsibility to the welfare of those caught up by the conflict in the country.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, he stated that Ireland must be open to those seeking to flee Afghanistan to safety, as the people fleeing are our brothers and sisters...