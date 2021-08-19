76 patients awaiting beds at North-West hospitals today, 45 in LUH

According to the latest INMO trolley watch figures, 76 patients are currently awaiting beds across the North-West today.

45 patients are waiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital - that's a rise of 14 compared to yesterday.

24 patients are now awaiting a bed in the Emergency Department of the hospital - that is up a staggering 13 on yesterday, as LUH continues to experience a record high level of ED admissions.

There are also 21 patients waiting on a bed in wards elsewhere in the hospital, up 1 on yesterday.

Elsewhere in the North-West, at Sligo University Hospital 31 patients are awaiting a bed, down slightly on yesterday's figure of 34.

19 patients are awaiting a bed in the Sligo Emergency Department, with 12 patients waiting in other areas of the hospital.