1,818 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Republic

1,818 Covid cases have been confirmed in the Republic this evening.

244 people are in hospital with the virus with 52 people in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are experiencing a rapid rise in the incidence of the disease across the country, with 12,348 cases reported in the last 7 days. This means that the virus is now circulating widely in our communities.

“While the vaccine programme continues, we need to allow time for the levels of immunity in the community to increase. The Delta variant spreads through close contact with others. Where possible, please continue to work from home and remember that small group meet ups in outdoor or well-ventilated indoor spaces are safer for everyone.