14-day Covid-19 incidence rate above national average in all Donegal LEAs

The rate of Covid-19 in all Local Electoral Areas in Donegal is now above the national average.

The 14 day incidence rate has decreased in the Milford Local Electoral area but has risen in all other areas of the county.

North Inishowen continues to have the highest rate of infection in Ireland, at over five times the national average of 493.2 cases per 100,000 people.

The incidence rate in North Inishowen currently stands at 2,558.4 cases per 100,000 people, almost double last week's figures.

434 cases have been confirmed there in the 14 days up to Monday last.

288 cases have been identified in the South of the peninsula, increasing the rate of infection slightly to 1287.

The rate in Letterkenny has risen to 980 from 772 with 292 cases.

Milford has seen a slight drop in the rate of infection to 973 and 134 cases.

Elsewhere, in Lifford-Stranorlar 140 cases have been reported with an incidence rate of 540, up from last week.

Likewise, in Glenties the rate stands now at 518 with 124 cases.

The trend continues in Donegal with an increase to a rate of 581 and 154 cases.