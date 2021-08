A West Tyrone MLA has labelled an arson attack in Omagh as "reckless".

An unoccupied house in the Meelmore Drive area was extensively damaged by the blaze which is believed to have been started at around 3:30am yesterday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has condemned the attack and says these types of attacks on the community are not welcomed and need to come to an end.