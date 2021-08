Today is officially #LoveDonegal Day 2021.

People are being urged to take part and showcase what they love about the county by using the #LoveDonegal and post their favourite photos of Donegal on social media.

Last year the campaign saw the county showcased to millions of people worldwide.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon show, this year's Mary from Dungloe Alannagh McGlynn, and Letterkenny Chamber President Michael Margey urged people to get involved: