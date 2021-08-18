Six people arrested in connection with Buncrana Road incident

By
News Highland
-

Six people have been arrested following an incident in the Buncrana Road area of Derry yesterday afternoon.

Police received a report at around 12:40pm of a group of men fighting in the forecourt of a filling station in the area.

Upon responding, officers arrested the six people on suspicion of a number of offences.

It's also believed a number of vehicles were involved in a crash on the Buncrana Road.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them in Strand Road.

