High rents and student fees are being blamed for a steep rise in the cost of going to college.

It's estimated students living away from home in Dublin could have to fork out nearly 14 thousand euro over the next year.

That's up from around 12 thousand in the 2019-2020 academic year.

The estimate from Technological University Dublin includes the 3 thousand euro student contribution charge.

Mark O'Donnell, the president of the college's students union, explains what needs to change: