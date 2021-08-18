Pressure continues to mount at Letterkenny University Hospital

Staff and resources at Letterkenny University Hospital are once again under significant pressure.

The Saolta Hospital Group says the Emergency Department at the hospital is dealing with record levels of people attending.

A Saolta statement yesterday evening says that recent pressure on staff and resources at Letterkenny University Hospital is continuing.

They claim that there is still a significant return of patients to the hospital, and that the Emergency Department is still reaching record high levels of attendance.

Saolta say the main pressure point comes from a lack of bed availability in the hospital, and that means that many Emergency Department patients are now facing long waits to be transferred from the ED to another area of the hospital.

Their statement yesterday evening is urging the public to only attend the Emergency Department at LUH if they require emergency medical treatment, and to contact their local GP surgery or NowDoc service if it is not an urgent matter.

They concluded their statement by apologising for the long wait times experienced in the Emergency Department recently, which has reached anywhere between 8 to 12 hours for some patients in recent months.