The National Gum Litter Taskforce Campaign for Donegal has been officially launched.

The initiative aims to develop and implement awareness to reduce gum litter in a sustainable way.

Since the beginning of the campaign in 2007, the proportion of gum as litter has decreased by a significant 64%.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Jack Murray says the campaign will enhance the great work being done by Tidy Towns Committees across the county: